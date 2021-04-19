April 11, 1933 — April 15, 2021
Lyle Van Peterson, 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather & great-great-grandfather passed away peacefully at his home on April 15, 2021. He was born on April 11, 1933 in Teasdale, Utah to Hans Peterson and Myrtle Stewart.
Lyle was raised in Lehi with his brother Nels where he graduated from Lehi High School in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Warburton, on June 6, 1952. Together, he and Barbara lovingly raised three children.
They moved to Salt Lake and he worked for Les Taylor Motor as a mechanic. He joined the U.S. Air Force with his brother in-law in 1953 and later retired from the reserves in 1979. He continued working at Hill Air Force Base and retired from civil service in January of 1989.
Lyle enjoyed retirement and lived life to the fullest with his best friend, Barb. He loved camping, golfing, hunting and being in the mountains. He enjoyed being with his family and tinkering in the garage.
He leaves behind his wife, Barbara; children, Brad Peterson (Shirley), Lori Law (Kent), Cory Peterson (Heather); 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hans & Myrtle, step-mother, Stella, and brother, Nels.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Roy City Cemetery, 5248 South 2375 West.
