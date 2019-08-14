Lynda Ann Caley

September 28, 1961 ~ August 10, 2019
Lynda Caley passed away August 10, 2019. She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and grew up in West Point, Utah, where she still lived today.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Lynda's hobbies included picture taking and card making.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Clarice Caley.
Graveside services will be held August 16, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at West Point City Cemetery, 80 N 4000 W, West Point, UT.
Special thanks to all ward members for their loving care she received and from those who took care of her.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family.
Send condolences to the family at: