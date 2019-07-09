Lynda Cline

August 28, 1970 ~ July 3, 2019
Lynda Thorne Cline, age 48, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Twin Falls, Idaho due to complications related to diabetes. Lynda was a beautiful soul who loved all those around her unconditionally. She was a social butterfly who made sure everyone felt accepted and included. Her radiance drew people to her and everyone who knew her loved her. She will be greatly missed.
Lynda was born on August 28, 1970, in Ogden, Utah to Lynn and Ruth Ann (Denny) Thorne. Lynda grew up in Syracuse, Utah and loved all those friends she had there.
Lynda graduated from Clearfield High School in 1988 and served an LDS mission to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Lynda met the love of her life, Kelly 'Stud-man' Cline, on their first date where he proposed after 4 hours and she said yes. Because Lynda was so unique and special, the everyday terms of "honey" or "sweetie" simply would not do. Lynda was Kelly, "Fresh Nectar Babe." They were married in the Bountiful Temple on September 20, 1995.
Lynda was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints. She loved her callings in nursery, primary and served as Relief Society President.
Lynda loved children. Her biggest wish was to become a mother. During her high school years she raised Heather, Lisa, Michelle and Ty-bud. After her and Kelly got married, they were foster parents to 13 children. Lynda finally gained the title of mother when she adopted Kira, Kody and Dakota. They were sealed as an eternal family in 2005. Lynda cherished her role as mother, but even more, her role as a Nana to Mason filled her heart with joy.
Lynda spent the last four years of her life as a para- professional at Pillar Falls Elementary working with preschool age special needs children. Lynda, always one to make a statement, let her students choose her hair color; pink, purple, red and finally ending with blue. Lynda loved living in Twin Falls and loved all her friends and students dearly.
Lynda spent countless hours sewing and made blankets for all her nieces and nephews. She loved to sing and shared that love anytime she could. She truly was a woman with many talents.
Lynda is survived by her husband Kelly; her children: Kira (Marco) Farnworth, Kody Cline, Dakota Cline (Bubba) and grandson Mason. Siblings Tammy (Travis) Heslop, Vicki (Brock) Hill, Scott (Shelly) Thorne, Ryan (Andra) Thorne, Kristie (Wayne) Taylor, Steven (Natalie) Thorne, father Lynn Thorne and bonus mom, Nancy, and 42 nieces and nephews. Lynda was proceeded in death by her mother Ruth Ann Thorne, and nieces Lisa Marie Eames and Anna Ruth Thorne.
A celebration of Lynda's life will be held Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at 1625 S 1100 W Syracuse, Utah and again Friday July 12, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at 421 Maurice Street North Twin Falls, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at the same location Saturday July 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. with a viewing from 1:00-1:45 p.m.
Internment at the Sunset Memorial Park, Twin Falls, Idaho under the direction of White Mortuary, Twin Falls, Idaho.
