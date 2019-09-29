Lynette Andersen Carter

October 10, 1931 ~ September 25, 2019
Lynette A. Carter slipped peacefully from this life September 25, 2019, to be with her beloved husband and other cherished family members. Lynette was born to David Oswald and Ora Nelson Andersen in Brigham City, Utah. She developed a deep and enduring testimony of Jesus Christ, which she exemplified and used to help many others weather difficult storms of life.
After graduating Box Elder High, she attended BYU, then married her sweetheart, R. Keith Carter in the LDS Logan Temple on November 30, 1951 and moved with him to Washington. They also lived in Corinne, East Layton and settled in Kaysville.
Lynette adored children and went through extraordinary measures to bring five children into this world. She faced multiple surgeries, and her life was literally preserved many of those times. We are eternally grateful she was allowed to stay with us as we have been blessed by her immeasurably.
She was an accomplished pianist, had a beautiful soprano voice, and excelled on the flute and piccolo. She shared her musical talent with many others as she taught piano lessons, directed and accompanied various groups, and assisted her children develop their talents.
Frugal and resourceful, she sewed most of our clothing and household items. Each daughter's wedding presented the opportunity to craft a beautiful wedding dress and cake. She spent many hours in the vegetable and gorgeous rose gardens. Upon harvesting, she skillfully preserved the bounties which lasted all year.
Holidays were sprinkled with delicious cakes, sugar cookies, and her unrivaled cinnamon rolls. She brined her own maraschino cherries and made fondants weeks ahead so she and Keith could dip the chocolate candies to be just right for Christmastime.
Her Church service in every auxiliary began in her youth. She and Keith served a much anticipated proselyting mission in Independence, Missouri, and served in the Bountiful Temple. Many dear and lifelong friends were made everywhere.
Lynette was preceded in death by Keith, her husband of 67 years; parents; sisters and brothers Nida (Lewis) Rawlinson, Dwayne (Peggy) Andersen, Karma (Jack) Huish, and Odell (Betty) Andersen.
Also her parents-in-law, Floyd (Elma) Carter; sister-in-law Bette; brothers-in-law Royce and John.
Surviving family members include children Joleen (Lincoln) Talbot, Kaysville; Russell (Elaine) Carter, Vernal; Karen (Lyle) Manning, West Haven; Leanne (Mark) Paulsen, Kaysville; Eileen (Mike) Heining, Farmington; 10 granddaughters, 11 grandsons, and 42 great-grandchildren with one due in May; her siblings Lloyd and Andersen, Paul and Carol Andersen; brothers- and sisters-in-law Nadene (Royce) Carter, LaRee (John) Carter, Elaine & Royal Norman, Rod & Lola Carter, Maurice & Alaine Carter; also many beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Kaysville 4th Ward, 875 E. 200 N., Kaysville. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main Street, Farmington, and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
