August 19. 1929 ~ January 30, 2020
Lynette Fronk Weller, 90, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020, from natural causes. She was born August 19, 1929 in Ogden, Utah the daughter of F. Dewey Fronk and Minnie Coop Fronk. She was raised in Ogden, attended Ogden city schools and graduated from Ogden High in 1947.
She attended Weber College and was a member of the La Dianeda sorority.
She married Darrell L. Weller on June 7, 1950 in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they raised four children. Lynette worked alongside Darrell at their family grocery store, Coops Independent Market, for 25 years. Her greatest accomplishment was being a loving, devoted wife and mother.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and held many callings throughout her life. She was also a member of several civic clubs and organizations and made many cherished, life-long friends. Lynette was a friendly, active person and will be remembered for her smile that she freely gave to everyone. She loved helping others and brought happiness to any room she entered.
She is survived by her children: Grant (Tami), Steven (Dawn), Teri Weller, son-in-law Butch Galloway, 8 grandchildren: Rhett, Jen, Brian, Dustin, Jed, Blake, Ashley and Whitney, 18 great-grandchildren with one on the way, as well as her dogs, Bob and Stanley.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, parents, daughter Jann Galloway, sister Janice Jones and granddaughter Lindsay Weller.
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Pleasant Valley Stake Center, 5640 S. 850 E. Ogden, Utah on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The family will greet friends from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Interment will take place at the Ogden City cemetery.
