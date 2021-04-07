Lynette Hollingshead
Lynette Stewart Hollingshead, 55, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Family graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12 Noon at the Ben Lomond Cemetery,
A viewing will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 E. 200 S., Brigham City, Utah. Please wear your mask for Covid 19.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to The Huntsman Cancer Institute at https://give.huntsmancancer.org/page/23908/donate/1
