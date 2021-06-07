Lynette Pierce Haugen
October 3, 1943~ June 4, 2021
Lynette Haugen was born October 3rd, 1943 in Brigham City Utah to Edward Virgil Swenson Pierce and Ruth Burton. She married Sigurd Norman Haugen on May 11, 1968 in Brigham City. The marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. She passed away on June 4th, 2021.
Lynette and Norm served LDS missions in Hawaii at the Polynesian Cultural Center and a YSA mission in Norway.
Lynette had a passion for genealogy and did extensive work for her and Norm's families. She truly loved working in the temple.
She served in many church callings, from Relief Society President to cub master. She served in the Stake Relief Society program for many years.
Lynette worked for Bechtel, Thiokol, and for Boeing at Hill AFB. She received many letters of commendation and merit for her superior work.
Lynette is survived by her husband Norman, children Kristy (Richard) Oliver, Erik (Denise) Haugen, Kurtis (Katie) Haugen, Mikael (Angie) Haugen, 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers Edward, Nolan, and Caleb, and sisters Betty and Ruth.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the LDS Humanitarian Aid Fund.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the West Point Lakeside Stake Center, 800 N 4000 W. Friends may visit with family on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Lindquist's Syracuse Mortuary, 869 S 2000 W and Wednesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.
Zoom link for funeral service
https://zoom.us/j/93443137524?pwd=d056czdVV3cxRGRkb3VUYzE4YkxBdz09
Passcode: 120702
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.