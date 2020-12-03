Lynn Bishop Wiggill
1949 ~ 2020
Lynn Bishop Wiggill, 71, passed away on Sunday, November 30, 2020 from complications related to COPD. He was born November 29, 1949 in Ogden, Utah the second of four children born to Derrah and Mary Wiggill. He grew up in Layton and graduated from Davis High School in 1968. He remained lifelong friends with many in his graduating class and especially enjoyed meeting for coffee since retiring.
After graduating, Lynn joined the United States Air Force. His service took him to many places, including time in Okinawa Japan. Lynn did not talk about his time in the service much and never felt like he needed any special recognition. He was very patriotic and considered it an honor to serve. He was however, immensely proud of the fact that with his son Matthew, he was part of four generations of service to our country.
In 1972, while stationed in upstate New York, he met Susie Rebecca Davis (Becky) on a blind date. Becky was from North Carolina but had traveled to New York to visit a friend. They were married the following year on April 21, 1973 and enjoyed 38 years together. They made their home in Layton and later in South Weber. Together they raised three children, Heather, Matthew, and Christian.
Lynn was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Although he didn't consider himself to be a religious person, he had a deep faith in God. He was a kind and giving person and spent much of his life helping those less who were less fortunate. He was involved with the Utah Refugee Council and the Utah Chapter of Special Wish Foundation.
Lynn was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish from a very young age. He loved spending time on the family farm and in the mountains but appreciated the beauty of nature no matter where he was. He also enjoyed playing tennis and golf and was always reading a good book.
He worked his entire career in civil service at Hill Air Force Base, retiring in 2012. There he met many of his greatest friends. But the role Lynn loved the most was that of grandpa. He loved watching his grandchildren play soccer and basketball and act in school plays. He was an active participant in dinnertime conversations about the latest crushes, school gossip, and fashion trends. His grandchildren adored him and will miss him greatly.
Lynn is survived by his daughter Heather (Colby) Dustin, and sons Matthew and Christian; six grandchildren (Bailey, Carly, Macy, Halle, Jacob, and Shiloh); as well as two sisters and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, and one brother.
A celebration of Lynn's life will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Masks and social distancing will be followed. For those that are at high risk for COVID-19, please join us via-livestream video by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Lynn's obituary page.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses at University of Utah pulmonary services and University Hospital that have taken such good care of Lynn over the past year and especially during his final weeks.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.