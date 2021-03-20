Lynn Charles Muirbrook
1943 - 2021
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather, Lynn Charles Muirbrook, returned home with honor, surrounded by his family, on March 18, 2021. He was born May 23, 1943 in Ogden, Utah to Mildred Holley and Elmer Charles Muirbrook. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School and attended Weber State. He married Sharon Kay Staker, December 7, 1962 in the Logan Temple.
Lynn served on the North Ogden City Council for 16 years, was on the Planning Commission and served as Mayor. He was also on the Foster Care Board, Utah Board of Realtors and Water Commission. Lynn was a real estate broker for several companies. He developed many residential communities.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints he served in the High Council, Bishopric's, was a Scout leader and Silver Beaver. He and his wife served as missionaries at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City and in the Utah Logan Mission.
He enjoyed reading, hunting, 4x4, side by siding, camping, motorcycling, snowmobiling and most of all playing with his grandkids.
Lynn is survived by Sharon, his wife of 58 years; children Sheri & Joe Rottler, Travis & Heidi Muirbrook, Dory & Laura Peters, Wendi & Patrick O'Keefe, Kati & Greg Thorpe, Cody & Kelsie Muirbrook, Gary & Molly Rands; 35 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Michael and parents Elmer and Mildred Muirbrook.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. with viewings on Thursday, March 25th from 6 to 8 p.m. and, Friday, from 9:40 to 10:40 a.m. prior to services. Interment, West Warren Cemetery.
Funeral services will be live-streamed, you can watch on Lynn's obituary page at www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.