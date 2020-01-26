September 6, 1933 ~ January 14, 2020
Our loving companion, brother, grandpa, uncle, and papa will be deeply missed...Born in Pleasant View, Utah to Leslie Merrill Hansen and Mary Ellen Cragun. Lynn was raised in the Ogden area along with his brother and two sisters.
In 1951 he joined the Army and drove heavy weapons trucks while serving in Japan.
After a brief marriage, he found the love of his life, Carlene Butler. They married on Feb. 13, 1974, and together raised his four step-daughters Janet, Marilyn, Christine, and Sharon.
During this time he worked for and retired from the Ogden City Fire Dept. In which he took great pride driving the back of the ladder trucks. He also enjoyed working in the ski slopes at Powder Mountain and running his own business.
After losing his wife in 1997 he found another love, Gayle Hale and joined her family where he experienced life all over again! Lynn loved to go on vacations and Wendover. He enjoyed camping and donating time to the Riverdale Senior Center, but being with friends and family was precious to him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother Leslie (Stacy) Hansen and brother-in-law Ivan Russell. Surviving is his companion Gayle Hale, sisters Edna Russell and Irene (Darrell) Clark, along with many children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Many thanks to Gayle and her family for Lynn's laughter and the love you gave, what angels you are! Also thank you to Lynn's team at Intermountain Hospice Care, especially Bonnie.
You are invited to Lynn's Celebration Of Life on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Riverdale Senior Center. 4433 South 900 West. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park at a later date.
