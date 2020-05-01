Lynn F. Stoddard, born May 2, 1927, at Dee Memorial Hospital in Ogden, Utah passed away April 28, 2020, peacefully in his home. Born to Earl Seymour Stoddard and Helen Oline Froerer, he was the oldest of four children. He attended Ogden High School and the University of Utah. Lynn is survived by his wife, Loraine Hughes Stoddard, 12 children, 50 grandchildren, 70+ great-grandchildren and one brother. For more information, go to:
A sign is hung in support of President Donald Trump outside Brixton's Baked Potato on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at The Junction restaurant location in downtown Ogden. A Trump-tater mascot danced as a small band played a song titled "The Spud with a Plan" by Caleb Wendt.
