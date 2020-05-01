Lynn F. Stoddard
Lynn F. Stoddard, born May 2, 1927, at Dee Memorial Hospital in Ogden, Utah passed away April 28, 2020, peacefully in his home. Born to Earl Seymour Stoddard and Helen Oline Froerer, he was the oldest of four children. He attended Ogden High School and the University of Utah. Lynn is survived by his wife, Loraine Hughes Stoddard, 12 children, 50 grandchildren, 70+ great-grandchildren and one brother. For more information, go to:

