Lynn H. Wheeler

April 29, 1941 ~ May 16, 2020
We are saddened to briefly part with Lynn, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, who Saturday morning took his last breath. We will miss him dearly; one of the toughest Cowboys in the West, yet bearing the heart of the gentlest of giants. Never a man for too many words, but quietly powerful in his demeanor and faith. He encouraged, provided guidance, and loved unconditionally. He knew that peace would be found in Christ but delighted in allowing others to discover this beautiful truth along their own personal journey. His physical pains were not insignificant, yet he never complained. Always showing a brave face, he pushed forward in faith, every single step until his feeble last. In his last years, his time with his sweetheart Marge was precious and tender. Side by side they spent Lynn's final days. In the end, all was surrendered to Christ. We are indebted to him forever.
Lynn was preceded in death by his father, James Melvin Wheeler; mother, Cynthia Lois Heslop; and brother, Brian Wheeler. He is survived by his loving companion, Marguerite Yates; children, Debbie Steed (Greg), Julie Wiscombe (Dal), Brett Wheeler (Sherry), Tami Garn (Matthew), Jason Wheeler (Debbie), and Rachael Gardner (Jeff); 30 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jim Wheeler, Phil Wheeler, Della Wayment, and Carol Bennett.
Funeral services will be held for immediate family on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. A family viewing will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the mortuary. Interment, West Weber Cemetery. Due to the difficult conditions of the COVID 19 pandemic, only direct descendants will be permitted to attend.
The family expresses sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support by so many wonderful friends and family. In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the mission fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on their website.
Services will be live-streamed under Lynn's obituary and condolences may be shared at: