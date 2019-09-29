Lynn Miller Higgs

1935 ~ 2019
"Our Rock"^? Lynn M Higgs, our loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away at his home on September 24, 2019, to return to his family. Lynn was born in Layton, Utah on July 16, 1935, the last child born to John Reuben and Mary Miller Higgs.
Lynn is a lifelong resident of Ogden and graduated from Ogden High School in 1954. He enlisted in the US Army right out of high school. He then worked with the Army Reserve until his retirement in 1984. He also worked at Hill Air Force Base from 1961 through his retirement in 1990. He was very proud of his military service and had bumper stickers, hats and flags to honor his country and the military.
On January 2, 1958, he married his love and soul mate Geraldine Kay Wright in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were later sealed in the Logan LDS Temple in 1964. They spent a long life together of almost 62 years. Lynn and Geri brought five beautiful children into this world that has given them 20 grandchildren and 47 great-grandchildren.
He enjoyed camping, especially at the National Parks with his favorite being Yellowstone. He always made sure someone was invited along with him be it friends, parents, children or grandchildren. He also loved square dancing and made many lifelong friends around the country. He enjoyed sports and attending as many of his grandchildren's and great- grandchildren's games he could. Our Husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather loved spending time with his family. He was the rock that was always available to help his family or anyone that needed a hand or support. He was a stubborn man full of love, kindness, passion, and patience who will be dearly missed.
Lynn is survived by his wife, Geri and his children, John (Larry) Higgs, Lynda Higgs, Lisa (Tom) Nicholson, Colleen (Julie) Higgs, and Marilyn (Kevin) Beal. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Gene (Ila) Higgs; and two sisters, Lillie (Mel) Baird and Ruth (Dee) Pedersen.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd.
