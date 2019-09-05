December 29, 1926 ~ September 1, 2019
Lynn Roy Saunders, 92, loving husband, devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 1, 2019, due to complications from Congestive Heart Failure. He lived a long and wonderful life. In his last days, he was attended to by his loving daughter and son and other family members.
He was born December 29, 1926, in Ogden, Utah, the oldest son of Roy LaVern and Mary Caroline (Anderson) Saunders.
He was sealed on June 27, 1956, to Joyce Kunz in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple and together they had two children, Jan and Gary.
He was a graduate of Weber High School and attended Weber College. In high school, Lynn wrestled and did some gymnastics, particularly flips. Those flips continued annually on each birthday until he turned 70. Lynn had a natural gift and passion for art, which at a fairly young age launched his career as a commercial artist. He worked as a commercial artist for all of his life for various companies before starting a company, Screen Craft. Later the company's name was changed to Saunders Outdoor Advertising in Ogden Utah. Throughout the years at Screen Craft and Saunders Outdoor Lynn worked with and co-owned the company with his brothers Richard and Lyle. For 15 years Lynn worked at TRW where he was hired for one job but quickly became rather famous for his caricatures of retiring fellow employees.
He was a devoted husband and father spending many long hours working to provide for his family. He enjoyed traveling with his wife to various parts of the world. He loved doing his artwork and cartooning. He loved restoring his 56' Corvette and MGB that he and Joyce would proudly drive in local parades and car shows.
Lynn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings, some of which included, Bishop, Stake High Councilor, Ward YM President, and Executive Secretary to several bishops. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a Bishop in the Bishop's Storehouse in Ogden for 5 1/2 years.
Lynn is survived by his brother, Richard (Laraine) Saunders and sister, Virginia (Gene, deceased) Briscoe, his daughter Jan (Elden) Hodson, and son Gary (Kathy) Saunders. His 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren will miss him playing pool with them, drawing pictures of them and with them. He loved to play with little kids. And they loved him. Many generations were blessed to have known him.
Lynn was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Joyce, his parents and two sisters, Betty Morton and Marjorie Saunders and one brother, R. Lyle Saunders.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
