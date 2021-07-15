Lynn Shepherd Passey
1932 ~ 2021
Lynn Shepherd was born in Paris, Idaho, March 7, 1932. She passed away on July 8, 2021 in Syracuse, Utah. At age five she moved to Montpelier, Idaho where she lived until she graduated from high school. She married Bruce Passey and they spent 20 years in the Air Force.
Lynn was a highly accomplished pianist who loved to serve others and fulfill her church callings. She had a strong testimony of the truthfulness of the restored Gospel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Lynn and Bruce have 23 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Their children are: Kim Passey, Murray, UT; Bob and (Wendy) Passey, Kaysville, UT; Laura and (Loring) Cammack, Montpelier, ID; Tom and (Janeen) Passey, Layton, UT; Jeffrey Passey, Minneapolis, MN; Sara Passey, Layton, UT.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Syracuse Center Ward, 1660 W. 2228 S. Friends and family may call Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Road, and Monday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 N. Fairfield Road.
