Lynnette Marie Miller

1936 ~ 2019
Lynnette Miller, 83, of Davis County, Utah, passed away on July 23, 2019, at the Washington Terrace Rehabilitation Center. Lynn was born January 1963, in Evanston, Illinois, to Edwin and Violet Greenland.
She married Arthur Downey in 1957, in Illinois. After they moved to Utah, they had five children together. Later they divorced in 1966. On February 19, 1999, Lynn married the love of her life, Russell Miller. Together they were diligent members of the Veterans of Foreign War.
Lynn was a loving and compassionate person who loved her family, above all passionate and proud of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You could always count on her to be there for you. You could also count on her to be the one to tell you the truth even if it wasn't what you wanted to hear. A trait that some of her children and grandchildren are proud to say they were handed down.
Lynn will be sorely missed and survived by her husband, Russell; her brother John (Rosemarie) Greenland of Arizona; three of her children: Mark Downey of Ogden, James (Marty) Downey of Layton, and Christine (Curtis) Goodman of Clinton; two nieces: Karen Greenland of Illinois and Holly (Matthew) of Wisconsin; nephew John (Angela) Greenland Jr. of Illinois; several grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons: Kevin Downey and Thomas Downey.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 03, 2019, at 4:00 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign War Post 8307, 1389 N Main St. Layton, Utah. Family and friends will meet for procession Monday, August 5, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Lindquist Mortuary, 1867 N Fairfield Rd, Layton, Utah for interment at Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 17111 S Camp Williams Rd, Bluffdale, UT 84065.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
