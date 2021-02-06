M. Ofelia Bravo
1928 ~ 2021
LAYTON - Ofelia Bravo, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister, 92, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. She was born November 5, 1928 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, a daughter of Epifano and Juanita De La Paz.
She married Margarito Rodriguez Bravo, April 28, 1946, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. She resided in Mexico for 26 years and lived in Layton, Utah for 66 years.
She was a lifetime member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Layton, Utah.
She is survived by three sons; Salvador (Julie) Bravo, Joel Bravo and Israel Bravo; seven daughters, Blanca (Richard) Sloan, Eugenia (Bobby Fowler) Veronica Martinez, Carolina Bravo (Abe Martinez), Sandra (Frank) Funtanilla, Laura Bravo (Bryant Farmer) and Kathy Bravo; 21 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters residing in Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband, Margarito and one son, Roberto Bravo and three brothers.
Ofelia spent her life dedicated to raising her children and providing for their spiritual and material needs. She was a shining example of how to completely trust God in all things. She often said her life was filled with miracles. She was a devout Catholic who shared God's love through example rather than words.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ofelia also enjoyed sewing, baking, and cooking for her family, which included making mountains of tortillas over the years, although, HER favorite foods included McDonalds, Del Taco and Little Caesars pepperoni pizza.
Ofelia touched countless lives and will be greatly missed.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 210 S. Chapel Street, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family, Monday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd. Layton, Utah. A vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.