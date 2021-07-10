Mabel Wells
1922 - 2021
Mabel Remonia Hatton Wells 99, of Pleasant View, Utah, joined her loving husband, Don Fay Wells, on July 8, 2021 surrounded by her family.
Mabel was born January 29, 1922 in Ogden, Utah to Ethel and William Hatton. As a young girl she lived by the Ogden City Cemetery and played there with her two sisters: Elizabeth and Wilma. She loved the fishing trips to Yellowstone with her family and cousins.
She attended Ogden City Schools, graduating from Ogden High School in 1940. She married Don Fay Wells, of Willard, June 21, 1940. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They enjoyed loving and learning with their three children: Donald, Linda and Jay.
Mabel was a faithful, active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings. She served in two Relief Society presidencies. She especially enjoyed her service in Primary with the older boys.
Mabel was Captain of the board in Daughters of the Utah Pioneers for five years. She worked in Weber County Schools as manager in the school lunch program.
After retirement, Don and Mabel wintered in St. George enjoying many new friendships.
Mabel is survived by children: Donald (Jeanne) Wells, Linda Wells Rhoads, and Jay Wells. She has nine grandchildren, twenty-four great grandchildren, eleven great great-grandchildren, and two more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, four sisters and three brothers.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 11:30 a.m., with a viewing prior to services 11:00 - 11:30 a.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah. Interment at Ben Lomond Cemetery.