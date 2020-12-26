Mable Golightly Thurgood
Mable was born June 6, 1926 in Preston, Idaho, the daughter of Osburn and Myrtle Golightly.
She was the only girl among eight brothers. She graduated from Davis High as valedictorian. She worked for, and later retired from the Internal Revenue Service. She received many awards for her outstanding work.
Mom was instrumental in starting the American Red Cross swimming program in Syracuse. She belonged to the Syracuse Seri Lite Club for several years.
Mom married our dad, Darve Craig Thurgood on June 29, 1944 in the Salt Lake Temple. They served a stake mission together and she had several Church callings during her lifetime.
Mom and dad loved to travel. Whether it be by air, boat, or in their truck and camper. The world had no boundaries.
They were "snowbirds" for several years. They loved to spend time at their summer retreat near Soldier Creek. They loved the outdoors. Especially mom, she would fish ALL DAY LONG!!!
Dad and mom made their home in Syracuse for 55 years. When our dad's health started to fail, they moved to Washington, Utah. When our dad passed away, mom moved into the Family Tree of West Point.
WE ARE VERY GRATEFUL for the tender care she was given at Family Tree in West Point, along with the excellent care from BRIO Hospice. Mom loved and appreciated them all! We, as a family could not have found better care for our dear mother anywhere else.
During her time at Family Tree, mom picked-up her knitting needles again and starting to crochet. Over her life time, she has made approximately 100 afghan's, crocheted hundreds of doilies, and put trim on pillow cases, all to be given as gifts.
Mom is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Lewis and seven of her eight brothers.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Lynda, her daughter Marcia (Stan) Hamblin, and son Reed (Cris) Thurgood, nine grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 16 great-great-grandchildren.
The family held a private funeral service on December 23, 2020. Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
