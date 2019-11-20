Mable Yvonne Jensen

December 29, 1932 ~ November 17, 2019
Yvonne Jensen, our beloved mother, and grandmother returned to her Heavenly Home on November 17, 2019, she was born December 29, 1932, in Southgate, CA to Mabel (Robinson) and Samuel Martin Frandsen.
She attended Ogden City Schools. Yvonne was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and loved to attend the temple.
She married Pharol W. Jensen May 16, 1951, in Colorado Springs; their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple. Mom and Dad moved to Mt. Green, UT where they raised their family. She has lived in Ogden for over 45 years. She worked at D.D.O. and H.A.F.B.
Mom and Dad traveled the world; Mexico, Hawaii, Egypt, Greece, Turkey, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark, Russia, Austria, Canada, Holland, Switzerland, Slovenia, New York, Calif. Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming, and Alaska.
Mom loved to play cards or board games with family and neighbors. Mom and Dad had a trailer and camper and enjoyed camping and fishing. They both had bow and arrows and enjoyed archery.
Mom and Dad have 16 grandchildren and 40 great- grandchildren. The things that the grandchildren will always remember about Mom is every New Year's Day she made a great spaghetti dinner for everyone. She always remembered their birthdays with a handwritten card and money. And the first of every month all the great-grandchildren received a dollar from her. Mom loved, loved, loved Cats!
Yvonne is survived by her children Lori Jensen, Doug (Carla) Jensen, Dana (Rick) Hinds, Kaley Peterson, Jill (Al) Parajeckas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pharol, of 57 years; parents; two brothers Melvin and Thomas; a sister Verveen and one grandson Casey.
Mom and Dad loved their family so much and spent a lot of time with them. They would have done anything for their family. Love You Mom.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Ogden City Cemetery, 20th, and Madison.
A viewing will be held prior from 10:30 a.m., to 11:30 a.m., at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: