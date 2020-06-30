Mack Gilbert

1943 ~ 2020
On Wednesday, 24 June 2020, Mack Gardiner Gilbert, our beloved husband, dad, pops and grandpa passed away peacefully at his home in Ephraim, Utah at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer.
Mack was born on 15 November 1943 in Ogden, Utah to Melvin and Valentine (Gardiner) Gilbert. On 21 August 1987 Mack married his sweetheart Barbara Furner Gilbert and later sealed in the Jordan River Temple on 21 January 1993.
Mack is survived by his wife, Barbara Gilbert, their children, Tadd (Elyse) Ipsen, Barry Mack (Katerina) Gilbert, Kimberley (Todd) Hightower, Wendy (Eric) Karkoska, Cyndi (John) Coyle, and Allyson (Chris) Corros and their 12 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
He was an avid ham radio operator since the age of 13. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in Florida. He attended Weber State University after he enlisted in the Air Force and served his country in Thailand during the Vietnam War. He received his business management degree at the University of Phoenix. He loved traveling, had a sweet tooth, and adored his family.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Pioneer Park, 100 North 75 West, Ephraim, UT 84627.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 South 2200 West, Riverton, UT 84065. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South 1700 W. (Camp Williams Road) Bluffdale, UT 84065
For more info please visit: www.broomheadfuneralhome.com