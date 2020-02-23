November 29, 1923 ~ February 21, 2020
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Madeline Favero Layton, 96, passed away peacefully at George E. Wahlen Veterans Home on Friday, February 21, 2020.
Madeline was born on November 29, 1923, in Weber County, Utah, a daughter of Giovanni Sr. and Hazel Cleo Daley Favero. She was the sixth child of 14 children and the only daughter.
She attended school in Weber County and graduated from Weber High in 1942. She later attended Utah State University and graduated with a Bachelor' Degree in Elementary Education in 1962. She began her teaching career at Lorin Farr Elementary and later at T.O. Smith. After Madeline retired she volunteered at McKay-Dee Hospital. Madeline was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Her true source of joy and lasting legacy was the love, devotion, and unity of her marriage and family.
She is survived by three sons, Ronald (MarLaine) Layton, St. George; Victor (Cindy) Layton, Layton; Kevin Layton, Slaterville; four brothers, Jim Favero, Paul Favero, Ted Favero, and Tom Favero. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph M. Layton, parents and nine brothers.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with the family on Monday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
The family extends our gratitude to the staff of the George E. Wahlen Veterans Home and Bristol Hospice.
Condolences may be shared at: