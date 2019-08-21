Madelon Fallows

Madelon (Besso) Fallows, age 90, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was the daughter of John Sperry Besso and Helen Ruth Mathis Besso. She was the little sister of James Besso and John Besso Jr. Madelon was born in Winton, WY (previously Magath), a coal mining camp north of Rock Springs.
Madelon was educated in Rock Springs, then at Weber High School, and she attended Utah State University pursuing a sociology major. She was married to Phillip Duane Fallows for 55 years until his passing in 2009. Madelon always enjoyed: traveling, slot machines, lottery tickets, oceans, beaches, plane trips, wildlife, mountains, fall colors, baby's laughter, children's exuberant stories, old friends, good coffee, friendly dogs, cats, pretty birds, jewelry, humble intelligent people, and clouds.
Madelon worked at Hill AFB (Rosie the Riveter), Utah Linen Supply, Del Monte Cannery, Modern Cleaners, Westover Dry Cleaning, Waitressing at various cafes, she was a girls dorm advisor, Honor Dorm at all Intermountain Inter-Tribal Indian School, she was the district manager at Miracle Maid Cookware, the IRS, and again at Hill AFB at a Tech order clerk, M.I.C. Supply Clerk, and Purchaser. She received numerous sustained superior service awards, including a special recognition citation and plaque for the Military Ogden Air Logistics Command. Madelon retired at 75 years of age, with 37 total years of U.S. Government service.
Madelon is survived by her six children: Gayla, Karen, Brent, Jodi, Dennis, Denise, and Cherese a granddaughter who Madelon raised as a daughter; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.
Her family has selected a private cremation, and a private Celebration of Madelon's Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left online for the family at: