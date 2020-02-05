September 14, 1939 ~ February 2, 2020
Madelyn Thomas Evans, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away February 2, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home in Eden. She was born September 14, 1939, in Lyman, Wyoming the daughter of Sylvia Mary Walker and Archie Van Thomas. She graduated from Rawlins High School and Utah State University.
Madelyn married Marvin "Marv" Evans on April 21, 1960, in the Logan Temple. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served in many callings, in Relief Society, Primary, Young Women's and was ward chorister for over 30 years. She was also a member of Daughters of Utah Pioneers.
She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, serving others and loved horses.
Madelyn is survived by Marv, her husband of almost 60 years; children Linda (Dean) Dawson, Michael (Michelle) Evans, Sandra (Jim) Snyder, Ashlii Evans, Jessica Evans; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren with two on the way and her sister Karen Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother in-law, sister Colleen Long and her husband Kenneth.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the Eden 2nd Ward, 2900 N. Hwy 162, Eden. A viewing will be held on Friday, February 7th at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. From 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday at the church from 9:00 to 10:40 a.m. Interment, Eden Meadow View Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Tender Care Hospice and special thanks to their ward and friends for all of their care and meals.
