August 12, 1934 ~ March 13, 2020
Madge W.C. Stoddard was born on August 12, 1934, in Ogden, Utah to George Allen Wangsgard and Dora "Dottie"^Sager.
Madge married Darrell Amos Stoddard on March 18, 1955, Darrell passed away in 1994.
Madge is survived by her children, Scott (Dianne) Stoddard, David (Suzanne) Stoddard, Lew (JoAnne) Stoddard, and Christie (Rex) Lammers; 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Roy City Cemetery.
