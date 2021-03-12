Maeve Frazier
February 5, 1954 ~ February 28, 2021
Our dear sister Maeve Frazier passed away on February 28th, 2021 in Portland Oregon with her son by her side. Maeve was born in St. Louis Missouri on February 5th, 1954, to Williamette (Cissy) Frazier and Nathaniel Frazier. Maeve attended Ogden City Schools, Weber State University, and the University of Phoenix. Maeve leaves behind her son Brian Detman who is Director of the Oregon Youth Development Division, his wife (Katherine Deumling), grandson Ellis Deumling, daughter Desiree CRNA MSN, her husband (Phillippe) Harris, brothers, Terrance (Trish), Darrell, and Marlon, a host of nieces and nephews as well close friends Veronica, Gwen, Wynell, and Cookie. Maeve was preceded in death by her mother Williamette (Cissy) Frazier, bother Wendell, and father Nathaniel Frazier. Memorial services to be announced.