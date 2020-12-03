Magdaline and Chris J. Chelemes
1930 ~ 2020
Chris J. Chelemes and Magdaline (Maggie) Souvall Chelemes passed away peacefully at their Clearfield home surrounded by their family three days apart from one another. Chris died on November 24, 2020; Maggie died November 27, 2020; both were 90 years old.
Children of Greek immigrant parents, Chris was born on May 23, 1930 in Clearfield, Utah. He graduated from Davis High School. Maggie was born on August 31,1930 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated from South High School.
In June of 1953, Maggie was set-up on a blind date. Little did she know she would be meeting Chris, the love of her life. From that blind date forward, they were inseparable. Engaged the following month on July 3,1953 at Lagoon; Chris always teased Maggie about how he proposed to her in front of the Funhouse while the "Laughing Lady" laughed the entire time. They danced the night away as Tommy Dorsey was playing at The Dancing Pavilion.
Three months later, on October 25, 1953 they were married at the Greek Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral in Salt Lake City, Utah. They spent the next 67 years building their family legacy.
Chris worked on his family's farm from childhood. (He also worked full time at Hill Air Force Base, retiring after 35 years in logistics). Farming was his passion and he continued to farm until the age of 85. He loved being on his farm, working his fields and being on his International tractor. He had an unyielding work ethic; he is the only man we knew who felt compelled to finish plowing his field before he drove himself to the Emergency Room because he was experiencing a heart attack. He enjoyed gardening, providing care for farm animals, hunting, smoking an occasional cigar, and watching birds. He was also an avid Denver Broncos Fan. Chris had a great sense of humor and was always quick to inject it appropriately into various situations. Chris led his life with loyalty, integrity, honesty and a dedication to his parents, Maggie and family.
Maggie worked at Mountain States Telephone Company for many years, before ending a long 37-year career at the Internal Revenue Service. Maggie had many roles during her lifetime, but the ones that meant the most to her were centered around her family. She was an amazing daughter, wife, mother, YiaYia, great-YiaYia, sister, and friend. She was devoted to her husband Chris. Her home was one where Greek family traditions thrived; holidays celebrated, and mealtime was an event. Maggie was an unbelievable cook. A perfect hostess, her home was where everyone felt welcome. Always loving, big-hearted, dedicated, and a friend to many. Maggie loved unconditionally: She always said to her daughters, grandchildren and friends, "Be true to your heart ...it won't lead you astray".
They were active members of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Maggie participated in many church activities including the church choir and Panahaikos Society.
Maggie and Chris enjoyed many trips to Las Vegas and did so on a regular basis. For the first few years of their marriage it was commonplace for them to see a lounge show featuring Frank Sinatra or the "Rat Pack" for $2.50. A yearly trip to Mexico became a family tradition. One of their greatest memories was being able to take the entire family on a Caribbean Cruise for their 50th wedding anniversary. Let's just say they loved to travel with family and friends.
Maggie and Chris were preceded in death by their parents; their beloved daughter Ellen Ciancone; Maggie's two sisters Bessie Vetas and Kally Politis and Chris's brother Nick Chelemes.
They are survived by their daughters Deborah Chelemes (Jack) Gehrke, Denver, CO; Andrea (David) Likens, Clearfield, UT and son-in-law Ken Ciancone, Layton, UT. Their five grandchildren: Christopher, Nick, and Vincent Ciancone; Christina (Steven) Brimhall and Alex (Bailey) Likens and one great-grandson Andrew Brimhall. Chris is survived by his brother Sam Chelemes and Maggie is survived by her brother George (Mary) Souvall along with many nieces and nephews.
Their funeral service will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 279 South 300 West, Salt Lake City. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 10:00-11:00 am. The courtesy of wearing a facial covering is requested. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery,1342 East 500 South, Salt Lake City.
The family would like to thank the staff of Symbii Home Health Care/Hospice-Layton Branch and At Home Care Utah. We would also like to extend our gratitude for the support, love and outstanding care for the many caregivers that enriched their lives in their later years.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in their memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral and/or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Condolences for the family may be offered online at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/magdaline-and-chris-j-chelemes/
They will always be in our hearts!
May their memory be eternal.