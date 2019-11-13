Maisie Whitaker

June 28, 1930 ~ November 7, 2019
Maisie Dickson Whitaker, 89 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 07, 2019. She was born on June 28, 1930, at her family home in Richville, Utah to Wilden Reed and Anona Porter Dickson.
Maisie graduated from Morgan High School. She married Ray Whitaker in the Salt Lake Temple on May 4, 1949. Ray was drafted during the Korean War, he and Maisie were stationed in multiple places in the U.S. where they made life-long friends.
She retired from the U.S. Postal Service after many years of service.
She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in various callings. She was an expert candy maker, loved to crochet, do embroidery and was an excellent seamstress making all of her daughters' school clothes. Her whole life was centered around her family. She was generous, and thoughtful and was always helping other people.
Maisie is survived by her two daughters; Ann (Jeff) Wardell, Joan (Chet) Adams; eight grandchildren and thirty-two great-grandchildren, sister Barbara Whittier, brothers Lee (Veloy) Dickson, Norris (Pam) Dickson, brother-in-law Paul Porter.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, parents, sister Dixie Porter, brother-in-law Short Whittier.
Thanks to Chantel and Rhonda and the doctors and nurses at McKay-Dee Hospital for taking such good care of our mother.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the LDS Rock Church 10 West Young Street, Morgan, UT.
A viewing will be held Thursday November 14, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary 45 W. 200 N. Morgan, UT, as well as prior to the service from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the Rock Church. Interment South Morgan Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers take your grandkids out to McDonald's or for a Chinese dinner.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: