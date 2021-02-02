Maj. Jon'clare Bathke Sr.
U.S. Army Retired
04-25-1955 to 01-29-2021
Our beloved Father, Grandfather, and Husband returned to his Heavenly Father due to complications arising from coronavirus in conjunction with existing health conditions, some of which he had from his time in the service. He loved his God, his family and his country, and he served them each the best as he could throughout the entirety of his life.
His grandchildren: Hermione, Chantry, Jon'clare III, Violet, Caleb, Oliva, Matthew, Oliver, and Heather were the highlight of his life. He himself was a big lovable kid at heart who lit up when they were around.
He served those around him whenever and however possible and will be fondly remembered by those whose lives he impacted positively; particularly through his work in the Boy Scouts of America and his callings within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Clarence Bathke and Harriett Jansen. He is survived by his loving wife Maureen, his children; Katrina (Scott), Jon'clare Jr. (Jeannina), Desiree (Dustin), Malcolm (Rachel), his grandchildren and his sister Jolyn (Doug).
As a family we declare that he will be sorely missed. He was a big man that will leave a big hole in our hearts. Until we meet again Old Man Fogey, we love you.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Myers in Roy. Masks are required.
For the live stream of services go to his obituary at www.myers-mortuary.com
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary, 5865 S 1900 W, Roy, UT 84067