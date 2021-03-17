Major Kerry Kenneth King Ret.
It is with great sadness that the family of Major Kerry Kenneth King Ret. announce his peaceful passing on March 13, 2021. Born July 23, 1968, in Ogden, UT. He was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Kay King Ret. He is survived by his mother Hazel Jenkins King and his two sisters Lori King and Teri (Steve) Parslow. A viewing will be held Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the Myers Mortuary 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, UT from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral will follow on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at the same location. Funeral services will be live stream at the bottom of Kerry's obituary page on Myers Mortuary website. Please send condolences to Myer's Website at www.myers-mortuary.com