Major Lance Charles Woolsey U.S.A.F.R

October 14, 1972 ~ September 5, 2019
Lance Charles Woolsey was born to Larry and Chris Woolsey on October 14, 1972, in Ogden, Utah. He passed away September 5, 2019, at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is now reunited with his dad.
Lance attended Weber County Schools and graduated from Roy High School in 1991. After graduating, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Berlin, Germany. After returning from his mission, he continued his education at Weber State University in Ogden and graduated in 1997 with a bachelor's degree in zoology and a minor in German.
After his graduation, Lance joined the U.S. Army where he was stationed at Monterey, California and Fort Erwin, California. He served in the Army for three years. In 2002, he transferred to the U.S. Air Force, went through officer training, and graduated as a lieutenant. From there, he worked his way up to the rank of major. While in the Air Force he was deployed to Qatar, South Korea, and Afghanistan. At the time of his death, he was in the U.S.A.F. Reserve, stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada. He served in the military for approximately 20 years.
At the time of his death, Lance was also employed with MGM Grand in Las Vegas as a senior investigator.
On March 21, 2001, Lance married Aimee Reimshussel. From that marriage, he became the father to a daughter, Gillian "Gilly" Adele Woolsey (16), and a son, Garrick "Ricky" Ronald Woolsey (11). Lance and Aimee were later divorced.
On December 12, 2012, he married Melody Guzman Guthrie and was married to her at the time of his death. That marriage included Melody's son, Tyler Guthrie (16).
Lance is survived by his wife, Melody; his mother, Chris; his sister, Heather Woolsey Moon Shupe (Braden); his children, Gilly and Ricky; his stepson, Tyler; two nieces, Kylee Moon and Averie Moon; and one nephew, Taiton Moon. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.
Lance chose to be cremated. His remains will be interred in Las Vegas and in Ogden.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. in the same grave as his father, Larry. Following the graveside services, there will be a celebration of Lance's life at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 12th Ward, 4524 South 2525 West, Roy.
The family requests no flowers or plants.
Condolences may be shared at: