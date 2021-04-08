Malinda Hansen Allred
On Monday April 5th, 2021 Malinda Hansen Allred, loving wife, mother, grandma, daughter, sister, and aunt, was released from the cancerous body that had bound her mind, her voice, her body, and her spirit. She is free now to continue to her next adventure. Her radiant smile now shines for those who greeted her as she passed through the veil. That smile will live in our hearts forever from our memories and photographs of her.
Malinda Hansen Allred was born on February 16, 1959 to Gary and Thora Louise Hansen. She grew up in Bountiful and Layton, Utah and graduated from Layton High School. It was here that she met her eternal companion John Rodney Allred. After he returned from an LDS mission, they were married on February 24, 1979 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together, they raised four children, Jaron, Amy, Eric, and Dallin.
Malinda had a passion for creating. She was exceptionally talented in her many crafts, which included quilting, sewing, making and hanging drapes, scrap booking, card making, toll painting, baking, and dyeing, spinning, knitting and felting wool. She also loved sharing her talents by teaching others. She loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed taking her children and grandchildren camping, fishing, and to California and Disneyland. She was their number one fan in all of their activities.
Malinda had a deep love for the Savior and was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings, serving in the Scouts, Primary, Young Womens, and Relief Society. She shared her testimony with others as a ward missionary. She had a Christ like love for all, especially her family and friends. Her love of the Savior facilitated her spreading love where ever she went.
Malinda is preceded in death by her daughter Amy and brother Guy Hansen. She is survived by her husband John, son Jaron (Joni) and their children Vienna, Clark, and Bethany, son Eric (Andrea) and their children Allie, Parker, and Max, and son Dallin (Gifford Stuart), parents Gary (Vicki) Hansen, Louise (John) Lewis, parents-in-law Ace and Phylis Allred, siblings Kirk (Lou Ann) Hansen, Heidi (Kirk) Godfrey, Jill (Del) Jensen, and Joel Hansen.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd. Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. All friends and family are welcome to attend. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Malinda's obituary page.
The family would like to thank Malinda's hospice nurse Laura and her aide Sandra for providing loving care.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.