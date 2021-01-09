Mamie Cheshire Jan 9, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mamie CheshireMamie Cheshire, 85, passed away December 24, 2020. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron's Mortuary of Ogden. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SE Deals See what people are talking about at The Community Table! Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles ArticlesOgden woman allegedly strangles fiance unconscious with lanyardUtah prepares to celebrate 125th anniversary of statehood with fireworks, music18 arrested in Weber County prostitution stingLayton man charged in alleged Junior Jazz ticket fraudFamily loses mother, grandmother in Ogden car collisionSecond Ogden man ordered to federal prison for Montana drug operationDefense attorneys: N. Ogden murder defendant's alleged confession gathered unconstitutionallyUtah officials expect jump in COVID-19 cases, 'surge testing' comes to Weber CountyRiverdale police arrest third suspect in Christmas morning fatal shootingOgden City Council says 'cheers' to bar expansion issue +18 Multimedia Photos: Rodeo returns to the Weber County Fair for 2020 Aug 6, 2020 0 The Weber County Unfair rodeo takes place at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Latest News Volunteer opportunities available at local organizations Prep basketball roundup: Weber High boys pick up region win at Northridge, 51-48 Boys basketball: Davis outlasts Fremont in 47-36 slugfest Girls basketball: Fremont smothers Davis, wins 44th consecutive region game Clinton snowboarder dies in backcountry avalanche at Park City COVID-19 vaccinations in Utah move ahead amid debate over priority groups Utah Gov. Spencer Cox outlines vaccine rollout amid ‘post-holiday surge’ Dodgers great Tommy Lasorda was part of Ogden baseball community