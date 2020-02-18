Manuelita Archuleta

May 6, 1936 ~ February 14, 2020
Manuelita, 83, was called home to our Father in Heaven on February 14, 2020, at Country Pines Assisted Living, Clinton, Utah. Manuelita is the daughter of Francisco Antonio and Antonia Archuleta. They lived in Ogden, Utah and she graduated from Ben Lomond High School.
She married Agapito Onofre Archuleta June 1, 1955, in Ogden, Utah. They were married for 19 years. Manuelita received her Bachelor's degree from Weber State University. She was employed with the Federal Government for 32 years retiring from Hill Air Force Base in 2003.
She was a life-long member of St Mary's Catholic Church. She enjoyed languages, crochet and sewing. She loved her children and numerous grandchildren.
Survived are her seven children: Frank (Kathy), Don (Mary Ann), Gary, Susan (Christopher), Tony (Roxanne), Craig, Gordon (Trisha); brother-in-law, Eli Jaramillo.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Rose Jaramillo; her brother, Edward Archuleta; and her parents, Francisco and Antonia Archuleta.
Friends may call at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Mass will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven, Utah on February 19, 2020, at 2:00 pm. Interment, Clearfield City Cemetery.
