March 6, 1923-January 16, 2021
"Together Again"
Marcelle Estelle Fronk Morris, 97, passed away January 16, 2021. She was born in Ogden, Utah, March 6, 1923 to William Anthony and Mae Phillips Fronk.
Marcelle married Randal Dee Schow, later divorced. She married Marion Wayne Morris. They were married 40 years and traveled the world together.
Marcelle was a faithful employee of Skaggs Drug Center retiring after 32 years of service.
She was a lifelong member of the Epsilon Sigma Alpha Sorority.
Marcelle is survived by her sons, GC Schow (Kathy Strauss) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Randal Don Schow of Ogden, Utah; sister-in-law, Jan Pacho of California; 4 stepchildren; 17 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, M. Wayne Morris; parents, William Anthony and Mae Phillips Fronk; brothers, Don Fronk and Lester Fronk; sister, Carol Fronk; granddaughter, Jodi Schow; daughter-in-law, Sharon Schow; and stepson, Darrell Dickinson.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.