May 22, 1951 ~ June 22, 2019
Marcia Ann Floyd-Johnson, 68, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from heart failure. She was born May 22, 1951, to Bafford Earl Floyd and Donna Jane Tayne in Olympia, Washington. Marcia was blessed to have a wonderful brother, Douglas Earl Floyd (Debbie) and three amazing sisters, Catherine M. Hilton (Glen), Gail Marie Blake (Jim), and Terrie Elizabeth Chugg (Rick).
Marcia married her first husband in 1970 and traveled the world as a military wife. Everywhere she went she involved herself with the military wives and families helping many others. They had four strong-willed, fabulous daughters, Danica Dawn Corey (Mark) has preceded her in death, Tamarra Danette Lambert (Adam), Tiana Denece Titus (Brian) and R. Janelle Nellie^ Olson (Jeremy). Marcia was blessed with all girls because if she had a boy, she was going to name him Bafford.
In 1980 Marcia returned with her family to America and after moving around for a few years, she settled in California and became part of the Silicon Valley technical revolution in the IT field working on missiles and satellites. In 1992 she moved to Utah and along with working, she furthered her education in computer science, achieving a bachelor's degree.
Soon after moving to Utah, Marcia found the love of her life, William Vester Johnson or as he is known, BJ. They were married August 3, 2004. With her marriage to BJ she added a son, William Vester Johnson Jr. Marcia was a doting grandmother of 14, and great-grandmother of four.
Services will be held Friday, June 28th at 5:00 p.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2975 North 1000 West Pleasant View, Utah 84414.
We love you, miss you, and will carry you in our hearts on all our adventures until we are together again.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: