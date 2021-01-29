Margaret "Angie" Salazar
October 4, 1944 ~ January 26, 2021
Margaret Evangelina Salazar, age 76, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband, Nick and children, Nick, Ross, Louise, Edward and Melanie on January 26, 2021. She was born on October 4, 1944 in Ogden Utah to Eduardo (Ed) and Juanita (Jenny) Medina. She married the love of her life, Nicolas (Nick) Salazar on March 3, 1962 at Saint Joseph's Catholic Church.
Angie loved people. Her greatest joy in life was being surrounded by her family and friends. She was the best wife and mother to her family. She enjoyed playing bingo, crafting, knitting, and shopping.
Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:23 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgive one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eduardo (Ed) and Juanita (Jenny) Medina; and three sisters, Ida, Francis and Martha. She is survived by her husband, Nick of 58 years; four children, Louise Salazar, Nick (Theresa) Salazar, Ross Salazar and Edward (Melanie) Salazar; one sister, Patricia (Paul) Dawson; 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews. All of these she loves and touched deeply.
A special thank you to all of her family and friends for their thoughts and prayers and a special thank you to Atlas Hospice for taking such sweet care of our Angie Baby.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th Street, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.