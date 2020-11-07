Margaret Ann (Margy) Wright Tam
December 14, 1947 ~ October 27, 2020
Margaret Ann (Margy) Wright Tam passed away on October 27, 2020 from cancer, just two months shy of her 73rd birthday.
Margy was born in Ogden, Utah to Miriam Margaret (Marge) Walker Wright and Joseph S. Wright.
She attended Ogden High where she was head cheerleader. Next came college at Utah State where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority. She spent a brief time at Weber State and then went on to obtain a BS degree in nursing from the University of Utah.
She married Ronald Tam and they had one daughter, Brandi Tam Mimnaugh. They later divorced.
Margy worked as a Registered Nurse for the U.S. Postal Service.
She enjoyed music and dancing, swimming, water ballet, biking, and planting tomatoes, tomatoes, and more tomatoes across the entire south side of her condo. She loved her tomatoes.
Margy is survived by her soulmate, Tom Buchanan, her daughter, and two granddaughters, Jo and Tyler Mimnaugh.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future time.
Condolences and memories can be shared at www.leavittsmortuary.com