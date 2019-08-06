Margaret Badger Skeen

November 7, 1925 ~ August 3, 2019
Margaret Skeen passed away on August 3, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born November 7, 1925, to Preston and Viola Mary (Read) Badger in Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Ogden High School and attended Weber College.
Margaret married Richard Ellison Skeen on October 22, 1946. They had three children, Todd (Sandy) Skeen, Karen (Scott) Russell and Susan (Lynn) Fortie; nine grandchildren, Tyler, Kimberlee, Jed, Jordan, Clayton, Morgan, Halsey, Whitney and Colter, and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had served in several different church callings.
She loved doing yard work, sewing and spending time at the family cabin.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; two brothers and one sister. She is survived by her three children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Viewings will be held on Wednesday, August 7th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
