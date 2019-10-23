July 5, 1920 ~ October 18, 2019
Margaret Beckley Hutchinson, passed away peacefully October 18, 2019. She was born July 5, 1920, to Walter C. and Rosalie Deckert Beckley in Deming, New Mexico. She lived with her family in Grand Junction, Colorado from 1925 to 1946.
She married Lewis Lyman Hutchinson on December 7, 1946, in Grand Junction, Colorado. They moved to Ogden, Utah after their wedding. They also lived in Fort Worth, Texas, New Orleans, Louisiana, and San Jose, California before returning to Ogden in 1965.
She loved camping, hunting, and fishing with her husband and family. She was a devoted member of Holy Family Catholic Church. She was a member of St. Benedicts Auxiliary for twenty-two years.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Pat Weaver, and brother, Joe Beckley, her sons, David (Sharon) Hutchinson and Tom (Laura) Hutchinson, six grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren with a fifth due in March.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brother Jim, daughter Rosalie and great-grandson Jaxton.
The family would like to offer special thanks to Philip Sottisanti for his devoted service in bringing Holy Communion to Margaret in her home when she could no longer attend Mass. The family would also like to thank Visiting Angels for their loving care of Margaret.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the Uintah Cemetery, 1500 E. 6450 S., Uintah, Utah.
