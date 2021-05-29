Margaret Bond Stimpson Child
Margaret Bond Stimpson Child, 89, died May 23, 2021. She was born September 19, 1931, to Lawrence and Martha Bond in Ogden, Utah. She lived on 6000 S. in Roy, Utah for 80 years of her life. She attended school at Roy Elementary, Riverdale School, and Weber High School. In her later years, she lived in West Haven.
She married Lorin J. Stimpson on October 10, 1947, in Farmington, Utah. They were later sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on April 23, 1964. They were married for 47 years. In 1994 Lorin passed away. In 1997, she married Donald Child, he passed away May 13, 2011.
She retired from the IRS after 25 years of service
She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. For many years she was a proud member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She loved living in Roy where she made lifelong friends. She was a member of the Roy Historical Society and volunteered at the Roy Historical Museum. She enjoyed traveling, ceramics, needle point, and crocheting. Her favorite pastime was visiting with friends.
She is survived by her five children, Gary Stimpson, West Haven, Jean and Robert Smith, Roy, Don and Joan Stimpson, Alamogordo, NM, Margie and James Sparrow, West Haven, Shelly and Lindy Cascaddan, West Haven. 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, parents, and siblings and her daughters-in-law, Susan Stimpson and Marilyn Stimpson.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W., Roy. Friends may call Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 6-8 PM and Wednesday, June 2nd from 9:30-10:30 AM. Interment Roy City Cemetery. Special thanks to the compassionate and caring staff at Barrington Place and Brio Hospice.
Mom, we love you, dearly!