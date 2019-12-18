January 15, 1943 ~ December 15, 2019
Margaret Elaine Brown passed away on December 15, 2019. She was the daughter of Cecil Eugene Wardleigh and Myrtle Ann Draney Wardleigh, born on January 15, 1943, in Ogden, Utah. She lived in Ogden her entire life and attended Ogden City Schools. She married Clarence W. Brown in Elko, Nevada on September 3, 1960.
Margaret was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She worked at Fram Automotive for 33 years. She enjoyed camping, fishing, NFL football and liked to crochet afghans.
She is survived by her two sons, Clarence W. (Danielle) Brown Jr. and William "Bill" F. (Sherrie) Brown; sister Diana Stam; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren and her little dog "Buddy". She was preceded in death her parents, her husband Clarence; daughter Marilyn E. Tremelling and brother Robert Wardleigh.
The family would like to thank Mission at Maple Springs and Brio Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
