Margaret Evans Hansen
Margaret Evans Hansen peacefully passed away on July 15, 2021 at the age of 78 at her residence in Ashford Assisted Living in Springville, Utah. Born on October 28, 1942 to Russell and Marian Evans in Salt Lake City, Utah, Margaret was the eldest of 11 children. She married Harold Lewis Hansen on March 24, 1961 and together established their home in Kaysville, Utah. She is survived by their 9 children: Lisa Johnson (Dave), Eric (Debra), Rebecca Jensen (Eric), Mary Hansen-Murdock, Martha Johansen (Conrad), Russell (Becky), Katherine Merrill
(Doug), Emily Matthews (Reed), and Jonathan (Amy). She is preceded in death by her husband Harold, daughter-in-law Leanne Haigh Hansen (wife of Eric), grandson Christopher James Jensen, and great-granddaughter Gracie Noelle Webster. Margaret was a dedicated and selfless wife, mother, and grandmother, as evidenced by the love of 49 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her entire life and served in numerous callings in the church, including a Family History
mission with her husband. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints meeting house located at 201 S 600 E, Kaysville, Utah.
Viewing will be from 9:30am-11:30am with the funeral beginning at 12 noon. Interment will follow at the Kaysville City Cemetery located at 500 E Crestwood Dr, Kaysville, Utah.
For more information and online condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com