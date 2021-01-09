Margaret H. Lopez
July 31, 1928 ~ January 3, 2021
Margaret H. "Marge" Lopez of West Haven, Utah passed away Sunday evening, January 3, 2021 at the Lotus Park Assisted Living Facility in West Haven, Utah. A devoted loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Marge was known for her faith example, love of humor, quick wit and heartwarming smile.
Marge is survived by her three children: Carl Raymond Lopez (Kaye) of Cedar Hills, UT, William Victor Lopez (Jeanne) of West Jordan, UT and Francie Duncan (James) of Riverdale, UT; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
A viewing we be held on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street in Ogden, from 6 to 8 pm with Vigil Service and Rosary beginning at 7 pm. The Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 4050 South 3900 West, West Haven, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.