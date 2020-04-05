April 21, 1937 ~ March 31, 2020
Margaret Louise Boynton McTee, 81 passed away on March 31, 2020, in Ogden, UT. She was born in McKinnon, WY on April 21, 1937, to Edwin B. and Helen Louise Worby Boynton.
She graduated from high school in Wyoming.
She married Raymond Arthur McTee in Rock Springs, WY. After living in Wyoming, Raymond and Margaret made their home in Ogden, Utah. Raymond passed away on October 17, 2000.
Margaret was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Margaret is survived by her children, Alice (Kirk) VanZweden and Mary Jorgensen both of Ogden; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three sisters, one brother, and many other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, two grandsons, mother, father, sister, and two brothers.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Ogden City Cemetery. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
