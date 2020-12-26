Margaret Marchman Cain
1942 ~ 2020
Margaret Marchman Cain, 78, devoted wife, mother, "Nana", "Granny", sister, and friend passed away peacefully on December 22, 2020.
She was born to Frank and Essie (Renfroe) Marchman, on October 12, 1942 in Hawkinsville, Georgia. She graduated from Hawkinsville High School.
Margaret married George Cain on December 9, 1960.
She worked at the Sunbeam Electrical in Georgia and for Amalgamated Sugar Ogden, Utah.
Margaret loved her grandkids, shopping for shoes, Conway Twitty and basketball especially the Utah Jazz. She also liked NASCAR.
She is survived by her children; son, Lewis (Joy) Cain, daughter, Jeri (Steve) Wiant, son, Glenn (Jenny) Cain. One sister Joyce Acosta. seven grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, parents, one great grandson Cassius and two sisters Katie and Betty.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah.