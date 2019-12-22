Margaret Midge Lund

November 5, 1949 ~ December 17, 2019
On December 17, 2019, I left this world for an exciting new adventure. I will miss my family and friends, but, will wait for you all at the next station.
My parents, Archie and Margaret Ranson; along with five siblings; and my grandson, Bennett Warner Evans; have gone before me. Although, I was the youngest, I have left behind my sisters, Bonnie Price (Malad), Fern Freeman (Syracuse) Helen Wight (Roy); and a brother, Cliff Ranson (Aiken SC).
I will miss my best friend and husband Brent Lund more than I can say. We have traveled the world together for 46 years and welcomed four amazing children into our family^Travis (Becky)Lund of Centerville, Matthew (Allie) Lund of Farmington, Troy (Julliana) Lund of Clinton, and Angie (Scott) Evans of Gilbert Arizona. They have enriched my time here with 17 grandchildren.
My life has been filled with learning and I graduated from Ogden High School and Weber State College. That prepared me to meet and serve so many wonderful people while working as a Registered Nurse at McKay Dee Hospital and IHC Homecare.
I am grateful for my understanding of the purpose of life and the opportunity to serve in the LDS Philippines Angeles mission with Brent. I thank all who have laughed with and cared for me. I will see you all again!
Viewing will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at Myers Mortuary 250 N. Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Burial in the Syracuse City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the ALS Association at alsa.org
