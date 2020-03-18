1923 ~2020
Margaret Rae Hall Eller, loving mother, wife and grand mother passed away at the age of 96 on Sunday March 15, 2020.
Rae was born on June 9, 1923 in Taber, Alberta, Canada to Orson and Ethel Hall. Rae loved living on the prairie in Alberta. She was very proud of her Canadian heritage. She later became a U.S. citizen. She was called to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Texas/Louisiana Mission. It was there that she met a young missionary who later became her husband. They raised four children together, two daughters Kathy and Nancy and two sons, Bob and Steve.
Rae had a passion for literature, she was an avid reader and developed a skill of writing family histories. She loved to research family history and often found sharing these stories of her ancestors. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many capacities. She and her husband went on to serve two more full time missions in England and Hawaii. She was a perfect example of Christ like love and was devoted to her family, friends and ward.
She adored her 20 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Rae is survived by her daughter Nancy and sons Robert (Kristene) and Steven (Ralene). She is preceded in death by her husband LaVon, daughter Kathryn and great grand daughter Annie.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no funeral. There will be a private family viewing on Friday March 20, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main Street, Bountiful UT. Interment at Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden.
