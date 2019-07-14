Margaret Robison Owens Peterson James

September 27, 1938 ~ July 11, 2019
I was born September 27, 1938, in Harrisville, Utah, to Minnie Thomas and Fred Robison. I passed away July 11, 2019, in Washington, Utah. Dad died and Mom had to sell the farm. We moved in town and I attended Mound Fort Grade School and Junior High. I attended Ben Lomond High School.
I married Melvin Owens and had five children. We later divorced and I married Robert Peterson, we had two children. We were later divorced and then I married Richard James, no children.
Survived by my children; Mike Owens, Gordon Owens (Julie), Patricia Owens, Kim Johnson (Melinda); nine Grandchildren and 11 Great- Grandchildren, plus (buddy Hanna). Preceded in death by both parents, a sister, three children, three husbands and a special friend Vance Waid, plus a little dog Regina.
I requested to be cremated with no services. There will be a celebration of my life at the Old Crows Nest for family and friends on July 27, 2019, at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, donate to the Humane Society. Special thanks to my caretakers Kim and Melinda.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: