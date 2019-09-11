Margareta "Mag" Kiahtipes Pappas

February 18, 1934 ~ September 8, 2019
Mag Pappas, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister passed away peacefully on September 8, 2019.
Mag was born on February 18, 1934, in Price, Utah. She was born to Eva Jane and Gust Nick Kiahtipes.
Her childhood was filled with beautiful memories of the ranch life she lived in Vail. She was most alive when she told stories about Colorado and living all those summers in "God's Country." She also spent much of her time growing up in Price, Utah, since the family of sheepherders all helped in transporting the flock between Price and Vail, seasonally. She graduated from Carbon High School in Price, Utah in 1952. She then began working as a telephone operator at Rocky Mountain Bell Company.
In 1955 Kotcho Parnasso Pappas came to the USA from Greece to work as a sheepherder on her family's ranch. Kotcho and Mag shared a joy of being in the mountains together, and their friendship soon grew into an incredible love. On October 12, 1961, Mag married the love of her life - Kotcho. The young couple moved to Layton that year and Kotcho began his career in construction with E.H. Knudson Construction Co. It was soon after, that Mag began her most important role, being a loving mother to their two daughters, Nikki and Conni. Her affection, kindness, and compassion was not of this world; rather, something too extraordinary for words- and it was surely felt by all who knew her.
Mag loved her family fiercely, she was loyal and dear to her many friends, and an active member of the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church in Ogden, Utah. She was a cowgirl at heart, but in her later years, she loved to spend her days having lunch with her friends, taking good care of her grandchildren, watching western films, and enjoying road trips listening to Elvis Presley on the radio with her family.
She was many things to many people and because of the graceful way she lived, and the impression she made on every person that she encountered, her legacy will live on forever - We are always with you Yia, as you are with us!
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 674 42nd St. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church at 674 42nd St, South Ogden, UT 84403
